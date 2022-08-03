Follow the scandal Argentina after a soccer player brutally beat a female referee in a match of the regional league of Tres Arroyos, in the province of Buenos Aires. The incident occurred over the weekend when the referee marked an infraction, and the 34-year-old man attacked her.

The person in charge, who plays for Club Deportivo Independencia, was identified Christian Tyrone and was arrested after the assault on Dalma Magali Cortadi, 30 years old. The match was suspended after the incidents.

family defends itself

The Argentine press reproduces statements from the aggressor’s family, who say they are going through difficult times due to the impact of what happened.

“As a family, we are going through hell,” a relative of the aggressor told the TN channel. “They have destroyed us as a family, we are hardworking people, we do not screw anyone, we do not have problems with the Justice, we are not involved in drugs or anything like that ”, he added.

He committed a serious horror and I can’t tell you why he did it, I don’t know what happened to him. See also James, meanwhile, poses with a tremendous star

The relative admitted that Tirone made a serious mistake. “He committed a serious horror and I can’t tell you why he did it, I don’t know what happened to him. He has no criminal charges, he was never in trouble or anything close to that. The second he was totally sorry. I haven’t been able to talk to him yet, no one could, because they have held him incommunicado since Sunday, something that is really embarrassing.

And he finished with the phrase: “He did not kill anyone. In other words: he was wrong, but he is a human being”.

The footballer’s ex-partner also spoke, with whom he had one of his two children, who stated: “I understand the crudeness and the very serious mistake he made on Sunday, what dismays me as a human being is what it is worth to be a good person for 35 years if later they are going to dirty you and they are going to give you a social death. What I am experiencing as the ex-partner of a good person, who made a very serious mistake, but who does not stop being a good person. “

Finally, he referred to what kind of person Cristian Tirone is: “I will never justify an act of violence like the one that occurred, but they will never hear from my mouth that I say that he is a violent guy. It is a excellent person, a great father and a worker,” he said.

The agression

The striker Cristian Tirone, who attacked the referee in Tres Arroyos, is detained and the sports law would apply to him, as well as legislation on gender violence, “The full weight of the law will fall on him,” they said from the Agency of Prevention of Violence in Sport pic.twitter.com/TB22ewAPjb – Miguel Parra (@PaMiguelangelpa) August 1, 2022

The sequence of the attack was recorded on video. According to the recording, Cortadi charges the infraction and Tirone surprises her from behind, and hits her from behind at the height of her neck.

The victim fell to the ground and his face hit the grass squarely. A few seconds later, she managed to get up on her own.

Amid the violence, another referee stopped the assailant and separated him from the game. Several police officers, meanwhile, rushed onto the playing field and captured Tirone, who also struggled against the authorities.

After the attack, Cortado had to be treated at a hospital in the area. However, she was not seriously injured.

Unfortunate, outrageous and reprehensible what happened in a third division match in La Liga Regional de Tres Arroyos 🇦🇷 between Deportivo Independencia vs Garmense, Dalma Cortadi, main judge, receives a brutal and cowardly blow from behind Cristian Tirone. Via: @CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/MuSH7oP8hd – Showfutboleo (@showfutboleo) July 31, 2022

