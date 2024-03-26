RIA Novosti: the house of terrorist Fariduni was sealed in Tajikistan

In Tajikistan, the house of the family of 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni, accused of committing a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, was sealed.

According to RIA News, the housing is located in the village of Loyob near the city of Gissar, 50 kilometers from the capital of the republic, Dushanbe. The building is made of cement blocks and looks modest. There is a police squad on duty near him.

Journalists managed to talk to the defendant’s neighbor – according to her, all the man’s relatives “were taken to Dushanbe yesterday by people in uniform.”

Fariduni worked as a baker in Tajikistan

According to a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, Fariduni moved to Russia six months ago. Before leaving for Moscow, a man have worked baker in a small bakery in Gissar.

“His wife said that he went to Russia to work and constantly sent money from there,” the neighbor said.

Photo: Igor Ivanko / Kommersant

In Russia, Fariduni officially worked as a laborer in a factory. According to the 360 ​​source, he worked hard in Podolsk at the parquet production.

One of the residents of the urban district stated that she encountered him and even received a series of threats from him. The woman explained that one day, when she was walking her dog, a drunken Fariduni allegedly blocked her path with a car. In response to a request to allow passage, the man began to curse and threaten. “He said that soon all Russians [конец]”, she explained.

The President of Tajikistan took control of part of the investigation into the terrorist attack at Crocus

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took personal control of part of the investigation into the terrorist attack in the concert hall.

As a source in the security forces clarified, the head of state controls part of the investigation into the tragedy in Krasnogorsk, which is being conducted in Dushanbe. There, authorities and local law enforcement agencies organized investigative activities with the relatives of those accused of the terrorist attack.

It is also known that the President of the Republic was concerned about the country’s reputation after the terrorist attack. He called for more time to be spent educating young people and protecting them from the influence of “destructive and horrifying groups.”

“The shameful and terrible event that occurred near Moscow once again warns each of us, especially parents, to pay even more serious attention to the upbringing of children,” Rakhmon said.

According to him, these children cannot be allowed to “defame the good name of the Tajik nation, the sovereign state of Tajiks and their parents.”