Hospitalized journalist Nikolai Svanidze feels better and is on the mend. This was told on February 28 by a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of the Russian Federation Eva Merkacheva.

“The wife said she was on the mend,” Merkacheva quotes “RIA News”.

She also added that she did not know any additional details.

Earlier, on February 17, it was noted that there was a positive trend in Svanidze’s condition, but there is no talk of a full recovery yet. Now he is in a clinic in Israel.

The hospitalization of Svanidze in one of the Moscow hospitals became known on February 6. Doctors found he had pulmonary edema. Later, on February 8, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, chronic cerebral ischemia and hypertension. At the same time, the test for coronavirus showed a negative result.

On February 10, the head of the Union of Journalists of Russia (UJR), Vladimir Solovyov, said that Svanidze had breathing problems.

Later, on February 15, Merkacheva reported that doctors brought Svanidze out of drug-induced sleep. She confirmed that the journalist was conscious.

Nikolai Svanidze is a Russian journalist, TV and radio host. He hosted such well-known TV programs as “History in Faces”, “Theme of the Day in 60 Seconds”, “Historical Chronicles with Nikolai Svanidze” and others. From 2005 to 2014 he was a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation. Until November last year, he was a member of the Council under the President of the Russian Federation for Human Rights.