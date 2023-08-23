A protest by young students in the vicinity of the Nicaraguan consulate in Costa Rica, which took place last Thursday (17), triggered a series of reprisals by the Daniel Ortega regime against his family members who still reside in Nicaragua.

University students had gathered in San José, the capital of Costa Rica, to denounce the recent confiscation of assets from the Central American University, accused by the Sandinista regime of being a space used for terrorism.

The young people’s initiative, however, had serious consequences for their families who still live in Nicaraguan territory. They were targets of threats and pressure from political members and militants of the Sandinista party, as well as from the country’s National Police.

Several organizations issued a joint statement expressing concern for the safety and well-being of the young activists’ families.

The entities denounced that officials of the Nicaraguan consulate in Costa Rica forwarded photos of the demonstrators’ faces to authorities in Nicaragua as an attempt to intimidate.

However, the organizations have stated that they will not be deterred by these tactics.

“We will not be silenced by these photographs taken by corrupt consulate officials. Every act of intimidation only makes us stronger. We strongly reject these intimidation tactics and express our concern for the safety of affected families,” the groups said in their statement.

The young people stressed that they are acting as “spokespersons for a people tired of repression and determined to fight for the rights that are being taken away”.

“We reaffirm that we will not be silenced, as our struggle and commitment are unshakable. We challenge the dictatorship to face the truth and recognize that youth is its worst nightmare, and that is why it has been watching, persecuting and unjustly incarcerating us”, stated the communicated.

Finally, the note addressed the Sandinista dictatorship directly: “They will not intimidate us, they will not stop us. We are the present and the future of Nicaragua, and our voice will echo in every corner, both inside and outside our country, until democracy, justice and freedom are achieved”.

The joint statement is signed by members of the Alliance of Nicaraguan Youth and Students (AJEN), Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN), UNA Movement, 19 de Abril University Movement, 19 de Abril Student Movement, and Youth and Student Unity.