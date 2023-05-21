The students’ families confirmed that the requirements for the international exams required by universities to enroll in them are exaggerated, and are considered “incapacitating” for a large number of students, suggesting that each university organize the exam for its students enrolled in it, after a year of study.

The Student Affairs Officer at a private university stated that the requirement to pass one of the tests that measure the competence of students accredited in the country, including “EMSAT” and “IELTS”, is a tool for assessing the competencies and skills of students within their university admission procedures.

In detail, Omar Mahmoud (the father of a university student) told Emirates Today: “Universities are strict in requiring a student to obtain a certain score in standardized tests. My son’s university requires 1,400 scores in the (EMSAT) test, or 6 in (IELTS).”

He added that his son took the Emsat test five times, before the Ministry of Education decided that it was optional, according to the university, and he did not exceed 1000 degrees each time, indicating that he is not currently pursuing his studies after the second year in the Faculty of Pharmacy, because he did not achieve the GPA. Required in “EMSAT” or “IELTS”.

He suggested that each university organize the test for its affiliated students, after years of studying there.

Sherif Zaidan (guardian of a high school student) considered that the rate set by universities in standardized tests is “incapacitating” for many students, demanding that these tests be a condition for admission to scientific colleges only, including medicine, engineering and pharmacy, and also to conduct such tests in Same university and affordable.

He pointed out that the standard test, whether “EMSAT” or “IELTS” or any other test, requires additional effort, which the student makes during an academic year that is crucial for him, because its results at the end of this year determine his academic orientation, which entails his life after graduation.

Hoda Khaled (the mother of a high school student) suggested that universities organize the international test that they choose for their students, a year after they start their academic studies, in order to give students sufficient opportunity to determine the appropriate specialization that requires a specific rate of the international test, such as IELTS, or the IELTS test. Emirates Standard (EMSAT).

She added that universities organizing these tests, free of charge, will reduce the financial exhaustion incurred by families, as a result of their children taking the same test repeatedly until they achieve the required rate from universities.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education has adopted a decision regarding criteria and conditions for admission to higher education institutions in the country, according to which the adoption of the “EMSAT” test becomes optional, and it is applied starting from the university admission procedures for the academic year 2023-2024.

The decision gives higher education institutions in the country the flexibility to choose between fulfilling the “EMSAT” accreditation or other tests that measure the proficiency of students accredited in the country, for the purpose of admission to various disciplines and academic programs. This is done while ensuring that the quality of the outputs of the educational process is maintained, according to academic accreditation standards.

The student affairs official at a private university, who preferred not to be named, said that the requirement to pass the “EMSAT” or “IELTS” test is not intended to put obstacles in front of students, as the university is keen to provide facilities that enhance the attractive environment for teaching and learning, but these tests are considered A tool for assessing the competencies and skills of students within their university admission procedures, which enhances their ability to choose the appropriate university major according to their tendencies, skills and potential, in line with current and future labor market requirements.

