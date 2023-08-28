Families of students in private schools in Sharjah complained about the presence of construction works and traffic improvements in the Muwaileh area, which includes several private schools, expressing their fears of causing a traffic crisis with the start of the school year, especially in light of the presence of a large number of school buses and cars for students’ families.

And «Emirates Today» monitored the continuation of road works one day before the start of the school year, as streets are being maintained and the roads surrounding the school complex are being prepared, re-paved and planned.

For its part, the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah confirmed that work is underway on two projects to expand and develop the road connecting Sheikh Khalifa Street towards Maliha Street, and to develop the road parallel to the main road, explaining that the project takes 90 days, explaining that the opening of the main streets will take place this week with the launch of New school year.

In detail, the families of the “Emirates Today” students were informed of the presence of road works near the school complex in the Muwaileh area, which includes a school complex, which makes it difficult for them to move by car and traffic with the start of the new school year, especially in light of the presence of dozens of school buses moving In the same area, which leads to traffic congestion.

They explained that these works must be completed as soon as possible, especially with the start of the new school year, and a large number of parents taking their children to schools, in addition to delaying the return of children to homes after the end of school hours, especially since buses have difficulty leaving the area.

Dr. Mohsen Balwan, Director of the Traffic Engineering Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, said that the authority has started implementing several projects to improve and develop traffic in the Muwaileh area, especially in the school complex.

He added that «the first project included the development of the road connecting from Sheikh Khalifa Street towards Maliha Street, and this road serves nine schools and a shopping center, as it serves cars heading to the neighboring emirates, while the second project is the development of the road parallel to the main road, and serves 10 schools and residential complexes, It is considered a main road to reach most of the schools in the Muwaileh area.”

He added that the duration of the project is 90 days, but the main streets were decided to open this week with the start of the new academic year, indicating that the first project included adding a traffic lane in each direction, which leads to an improvement in traffic and an increase in traffic capacity by no less than 50%. In addition to providing 525 parking spaces in the direction of Maliha Street and 410 parking spaces in the opposite direction, and pedestrian crossings that are controlled by light signals to improve the movement of students to schools.

He pointed out that with regard to the project parallel to the main road, a duplication of the road was made, in addition to 729 parking lots in both directions and pedestrian crossings, adding that the authority decided that the works should be during the last period, and that there would be no obstruction to traffic with the start of the new academic year, stressing that “There will be no need for alternative methods, starting this week.”

Balwan confirmed that there are several major projects that the authority is implementing near the school complex, including the traffic improvement project in the university city and the maintenance of Maliha Road. the study.