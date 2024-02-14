Four relatives of the Venezuelan activist and expert on military issues, Rocío San Miguel, accused of “terrorism”, were released from prison after receiving conditional release, their lawyers reported this Tuesday.

“It has been confirmed that the four relatives of Dr. San Miguel have already been released”Juan González Taguaruco, of the legal team who has not yet had access to the activist and denounces her “forced disappearance,” told AFP.

The defense indicated that it is his daughter, Miranda, and her father, Víctor Díaz Paruta, and two brothers from San Miguel, who received precautionary measures consisting of “periodic presentations” in the court handling the case.

The four released relatives will also not be able to leave the country, nor testify to the press, Joel García, a member of the activist's legal team, told AFP. It is not clear what charges they are facing.

“Amnesty International demands that Nicolás Maduro be immediately and unconditionally released and that his personal integrity be guaranteed”@amnesty launches Urgent Action in favor of the freedom and integrity of Rocío San Miguel https://t.co/Q8fA8EPiTW — PROVEA (@_Provea) February 13, 2024

The director of the NGO Citizen Control was detained on February 9 at the Maiquetía airport, which serves Caracas. She is accused of “treason”, “conspiracy” and “terrorism” for her alleged involvement in a plan to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro.

Her ex-husband, Alejandro José Gonzales De Canales Plaza, a retired colonel also arrested in this operation, will also remain behind bars. He was charged with “revelation of political and military secrets concerning the security of the nation.”

After days of uncertainty, her press team confirmed this Tuesday that San Miguel is detained in El Helicoide, in Caracas, one of the main detention centers for “political prisoners”, managed by the SEBIN.

Her ex-husband was detained in the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) in Boleíta, Caracas. The case of San Miguel has sparked multiple international reactions. The United States said it was “deeply concerned,” as did the UN human rights office and the European Union.

AFP