Juarez City.- Relatives of inmates from Area 2 of State Prison 3 arrived outside to request information on their health after the fight, which has not been provided to them.

A group of just over 50 people gathered outside the state prison on Barranco Azul Street.

They said they were upset and asked for information about their relatives, but they were not told anything.

The tension among the families is growing due to the uncertainty of knowing if any of their loved ones were injured.

When approached, they refused to give any statements, “it is very hot, then we get our relatives (inmates) into trouble inside and it is also hot outside here,” said a woman who was in the crowd.

So far, no official information has been released about what happened inside, nor the number of injured people and their condition.