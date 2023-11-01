Relatives of political prisoners in Venezuela demanded the “closure of torture centers” in the country, this referring to the prisoner like that of the Helicoidewhere the majority of those detained for political reasons are located.

The NGO Voices of Memory organized the protest remembering that there are almost 300 detainees and that in the conversations between the Government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, it was agreed to release the prisoners. Unofficially, EL TIEMPO learned that there would be around 29 people released, but so far only five have been released.

From Plaza Brión, in Caracas, activists and lawyers protested and recalled that the issue of political prisoners cannot be forgotten, since activists continue to be imprisoned and sentenced.

Andreina Baduel, daughter of General Raúl Baduel, who died in prison, recalled that her brother Josnars Baduel is still imprisoned and needs at least four surgical interventions. For more than a month she has not been able to communicate with her brother.

“My brother is still unjustly imprisoned, he has been imprisoned for more than three years. He has been tortured, he needs to be operated on, to have the ligaments in both knees reconstructed, in one of his shoulders, he needs to be operated on his testicles because they have given him electricity and he needs to be operated on for hernias in the spine that were caused by the beatings,” Baduel told EL TIEMPO.

This thematic protest, in which relatives dressed in black shirts and carried banners, has been replicated in other countries. A month ago, activists presented a simulation of The Helicoide, through virtual reality, in Times Square in New York.

On October 18, after the signing of agreements in Barbados, journalist Roland Carreño, collaborator of the Popular Will party (VP); former deputy Juan Requesens, under house arrest since 2020; as well as Marco Garcés, Eurinel Rincón and Mariana Barreto, all considered political prisoners.

