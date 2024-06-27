The Mallorca Memory Association, together with the families of the victims of Francoism Aurora Picornell and the sisters Antònia and María Pascual, have filed a complaint this Thursday against the president of the Balearic parliament, Gabriel Le Senne, of Vox, for a possible hate crime. The events date back to July 18, when, during a plenary session in which, with the votes of the far-right party and those of the PP, the consideration of a proposal to repeal the regional memory law was approved, Le Senne tore up the photo of the three victims that the socialist deputy Mercedes Garrido had leaning on the table, on her computer, during the debate. For the association it was a “regrettable” episode, a “lack of respect for three murdered women” that “hurts and disregards the pain of their families” and “offends all citizens”. The Minister for Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, also announced last week that the Government would take Le Senne’s actions to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for a possible hate crime.

Francina Armengol, the president of Congress and leader of the PSOE in the islands, offered her votes to the PP to expel Vox from the presidency of the Balearic Parliament. The Popular Party rejected the offer and Le Senne refuses to resign. In her opinion, the exhibition of the photos of the three women murdered during Franco’s regime was “clearly partisan” and she only admitted having made a mistake in “the detail” of closing the computer to the socialist deputy: “I should have asked the Chamber services to do it.” Asked why she tore up the photo, she replied: “No hate crime, because I didn’t even know what I was removing. I didn’t tear anything on purpose, my intention was to remove that poster. What drove me crazy, and I apologize for that, for having lost my temper, was that they didn’t follow my instructions.”

The Balearic Government, then chaired by the PSOE, announced the identification of the remains of Aurora Picornell in October 2022, after being exhumed from a common grave in which she lay with four other women. Known as La Pasionaria Mallorquina, Picornell was 25 years old and had a young daughter when she was shot in 1937, with four other women: Catalina Flaquer and her daughters Maria and Antònia Pascual Flaquer and Belarmina González. They all belonged to the Communist Party.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_