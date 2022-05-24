Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A true martyrdom is the one that livesn patients who are hospitalized in the General Hospital of Los Mochis then they do not have the air conditioning service in many of the areasa situation that has families in despair because they do not know if this will affect the health of their loved ones.

Such is the case of Rodrigo, an older adult who has had his wife hospitalized for days and although according to his possibilities she is being treated, he fears that the high temperatures will cause his health to regress.

despair

“My wife came for one thing, but she is dying from the heat; The worst thing is that they don’t let us put in or fans; what is going to happen and we are afraid is that with the heat it will get complicated, that it will become dehydrated and worse, and the most desperate thing is that we do not have money to take her to another hospital nor do we want to take her out because she has to be under observation” , he recounted.

no medicine

But the problem for the families of the inmates is not only the lack of air conditioning, but no drugs either in order to heal them.

“Look, we have about three weeks here with a family member and there are days when we even have to buy syringes because there aren’t any, they ask you for everything. We live from day to day, right now the family is helping us, but it is supposed to be a hospital where they treat poor people like us and it turns out that it is not like that, that we have to get money from wherever we can to be able to cure people; We are going from bad to worse, ”denounced another of the relatives who have to endure the high temperatures outside the clinic while waiting for his relative to recover.

In this sense, they requested the intervention not only of the authorities of the same hospital and of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, but of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself.

We recommend you read:

Report failure in air conditioners

Last Sunday, relatives and staff of the General Hospital denounced failures in the air conditioning service in said infrastructure, which is already unbearable.