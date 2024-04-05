The relatives of the deceased folk singer Flower Sheyza Quispe Sucapucaknown as the Milly Doll, 'confiscated' the cell phone of an alleged 'infiltrator' of the doctor Victor Barriga Fong, who visited the facilities of the Lima Morgue. After that, a conversation between this surgeon and this man, whose identity is unknown, was revealed. Below, everything that happened and we will tell you what this supposed 'infiltrator' said about his relationship with the doctor accused of causing the death of Doll Milly.

How did Muñequita Milly's family discover Dr. Fong's alleged 'infiltrator'?

The relatives of the deceased singer discovered an alleged 'infiltrator' of the Dr. Victor Barriga Fong in the Lima Morgue. This individual, whose identity has not been revealed, was surprised with a cell phone in which a chat with the plastic surgeon accused of malpractice was discovered.

A relative of the folk singer pointed out that the subject was with the deceased's parents for a long time and even gave them orders: “I told Milly's mother: 'Madam, if you're going to cry, don't go in to change.' your daughter', 'you yes, you no'. By taking photos of her body, she has almost fallen. He posed as a worker, but he is not a worker at all, so we took his cell phone away and found his conversations.”

In that sense, the relatives detained this alleged infiltrator, took his cell phone and discovered a conversation with Fong. “Hello doctor, look at social networks, he blames you without evidence. With faith doctor, everything will be fine.”this guy wrote to the surgeon.

What did Dr. Fong's alleged 'insider' say in response to accusations?

The alleged 'infiltrator' of Dr. Victor Barriga Fong He was arrested following a public complaint from Muñequita Milly's relatives. “I'm going to testify with the police. It's a lie. I'm just a fan, my cell phone has been stolen,” said this guy before the press.

According to the ATV Noticias program, the Police also arrested the friend ofMilly dollfor the alleged theft of this subject's cell phone.

What did Milly Doll die from, according to autopsy?

HePublic ministryannounced, last Thursday, April 4, what Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapuca, better known as the Milly dollthrough the autopsy certificate, which was read by the presenter Magaly Medina on her program.

In this document, it is explained that the folkloric performer died due to multiple intestinal lacerations and peritonitis, after undergoing liposuction with the doctor.Victor Barriga Fong.

What did Dr. Fong's relatives say about the case of Muñequita Milly?

Dr. Fong and his family have kept a low profile since the scandal broke. However, a local media outlet was able to obtain brief statements from Víctor Barriga Fong's father, who spoke about the case of Muñequita Milly.

“(He is very worried (…). Yes, he communicated with the family, he has given all the support, he was always present”were the words of Víctor Fong's father.

