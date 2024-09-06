During a meeting with Iris Manríquez Pérez, coordinator of the Citizens Council for the Search for Persons In Baja California Sur, Castro said that the search for missing persons is not the exclusive responsibility of the government, but also of the groups and families.

When questioned about the lack of action by the authorities, the president responded that the families “should be proud” of carrying out this task, since “it was not the government that made him disappear.”

Groups condemn statements

These statements, captured on video and shared on social media, have been condemned by civil society organisations and human rights defenders.

Search groups have denounced that state authorities have neglected their obligations and have obstructed their work.

Manriquez Perez He noted that it is the government, not the families, that has the responsibility to investigate and locate missing persons.

Castro, however, insisted that families should bear some of the responsibility and justified the disappearances by referring to possible illegal activities in which the victims’ relatives might be involved.

They accuse him of being insensitive

These re-victimizing statements have been described as a sign of insensitivity and lack of empathy on the part of the governor.

Experts in the field have pointed out that the search for missing persons It is a complex task that requires the coordination of various institutions and the active participation of civil society.

Castro’s response has revived the debate over the crisis of disappearances in Mexico and the need to implement more effective public policies to address this problem.

It has also highlighted the lack of commitment of some state authorities in seeking justice for the victims and their families.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK Their best promotions