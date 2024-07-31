Juarez City.- In the absence of a response from the authorities regarding the location of their missing relatives, next Monday, August 5, five families from Ciudad Juárez will hold a sit-in outside the Government Palace.

“We are five families who started the sit-in and if we do not receive a response, we will take more drastic decisions and actions to demand that the governor -María Eugenia Campos Galván- show her face, and the prosecutor -César Jáuregui Murillo-, we are not willing to continue with these delaying meetings that only tell us, tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow and time keeps passing,” said José Luis Castillo, father of Esmeralda Castillo Rincón, who disappeared in 2009.

Among the mothers, fathers and relatives of at least five missing women and men is Perla Vásquez, mother of Fernanda Anahis Molina Vásquez, 18, who disappeared on July 9 while traveling in a bus from Saucillo to Ciudad Juárez.

Fernanda had gone to take an entrance exam at the Escuela Normal Superior de Saltillo, but that morning she told her mother that at 8:30 she had gotten on a bus from the Omnibus line and that she would arrive in Juárez between 3:00 and 3:45 in the afternoon, but she never arrived.

“They say that the videos from the cameras have already been lost, those from the Chihuahua power station and those from here,” her mother claimed today.

That same day, her boyfriend Ulises Isac Pecina González, 18, also disappeared in Ciudad Juárez, but the families assured that the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has not proven that they are together, so they demanded that they be found.

With their daughter and son’s investigations in hand, the mothers lamented that because they are a couple, the authorities are not giving them “conclusive” answers, that they have not yet tracked their cell phones and have already lost the videos from the security cameras at the bus stations.

“He left his house at 3:30 in the morning, straight to work, he works in Samalayuca, and then we didn’t hear from him again. At 4:09 he sent me a message that he was already on Uber, I don’t know if he left on Uber or on (another) flatbed truck, but to this date we haven’t heard from him. He was going to work, but he never got to work,” said María de la Luz González, Ulises’ mother.

“They tell us that they are going to go to Chihuahua to find the file (…) they have the girl’s file in Chihuahua, because she disappeared there, but they have not tracked my son’s phone, they are giving us the runaround,” he claimed.

The mother asked the authorities “to get moving, because it is no longer a runaway, it has been a long time, it has been 22 days since we heard from him. They should give us some news…the only thing I want is to know something about my son, that he is okay, his girlfriend too, that he is okay, that is all I want. If someone has seen him and is afraid, let me know anonymously,” she asked.

This Wednesday, Teresa González, mother of David Alejandro González González, a 28-year-old National Guard agent, also spoke out. He has been missing since February 21, when he was on his day off and went out to celebrate his birthday with his friend Brandon Alexis García Jiménez – who had just deserted the corporation – and with his bosses.

The mother revealed that in the last few days she received a call in which she was asked to stop looking for Brandon Alexis, that he was fine and that he was in the south of the country; however, she also claimed that there has been no progress in the investigation by the authorities.

Celina Torres Sabino, sister of Enrique Torres Sabino, 44 ​​years old, also asked for the community’s help in finding him.

He said that on June 1, he left his home in the Las Haciendas neighborhood in his car. He said that 25 days later they found the black 2014 Ford Tauro, without license plates, after having been used in a criminal act.

According to the sister, the vehicle was used by two men, and through an anonymous call she was told that one of them claimed that there was a man buried in his house, but both were released and she no longer knows how to locate them.

“I want to find him… it’s a very ugly life, since he disappeared, all of our lives have come to a standstill (…) the only thing I ask, both from the community and the authorities, is that they help me find him, that’s all I ask, I’m not asking for anyone to blame, nothing,” she asked.

Enrique is originally from Oaxaca and had been working in Ciudad Juárez for six years. He lived alone and only his sister lives on the border.

The families demanded a response from the authorities and asked for the community’s support in finding them.