The House of Representatives and the next of kin will have a say in the new investigation into the fatal mortar accident in Mali in 2016. “We will involve them in all follow-up steps that we are going to take,” Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren promised. “The open questions need to be answered.”

Ollongren reported to the House last night that a new investigation is being conducted into the accident, in which first-class sergeant Henry Hoving (29) and corporal Kevin Roggeveld (24) were killed when a faulty mortar shell exploded too early. The committee still to be appointed must investigate whether individual negligent and culpable acts can be established. That was according to radio show Argos previously blocked by the official top of Defense.

Several investigations were previously conducted into the mortar accident – ​​by the Ministry of Defense itself and the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) – without it becoming clear who was responsible for the incorrect ammunition. It is very important to the House that this new investigation goes well. That is why she wants the investigation to only start if she and the next of kin have agreed to the investigation assignment and who will take a seat on the investigation committee.

Pain

“This simply cannot go wrong again, we simply cannot do that to the relatives,” said D66 MP Alexander Hammelburg. ,,The relatives have had to wait for six years, they are still waiting. That hurts me, I think it hurts everyone here.”

Hoving’s mother and Roggeveld’s father have been trying for years to find an answer to the question of who made mistakes. Greetje Groenbroek, Hoving’s mother, wrote a letter this week on behalf of the other relatives, which she handed over to the defense minister today prior to the debate.

Ollongren said he was touched by Groenbroek's cry from the heart. "In particular, by one sentence: 'We can't go on like this, our grief is parked by the struggle for justice.' As a mother, I sympathize with them very much." She promised to test the composition of the committee and the research design in advance with the relatives and the House and promised 'of course full cooperation' from her ministry.

Independent MP Pieter Omtzigt wants Defense personnel to be heard under oath as well. According to him, the Ministry of Defense has “violated human rights”. “It was clear that these grenades were defective. Who trained and torpedoed investigations for six years?” He also wants the Ministry of Defense to conduct an internal investigation into who did that. Ollongren wants to come back to that at a later time.

