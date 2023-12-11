Relatives of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, that fulfills a sentence of 19 years in prisonsaid on Monday that they had been trying to contact him in vain for almost a week and that they do not know his whereabouts.

His lawyers came on Friday and then on Monday to “two penal colonies in the Vladimir region [este de Moscú] where Alexei Navalny could be”, but they were told “it wasn't there,” said their spokeswoman Kira Iarmich.

One of these prisons indicated that the opponent “no longer appears in their records,” refusing to say “where he had been transferred,” Iarmich wrote on the social network X. “We still don't know where Alexei is”he claimed.

The opponent did not participate in a court hearing in which he was supposed to appear by videoconferenceaccording to authorities due to an electrical problem.

“They are laughing at us“said the spokesperson. Until now Navalny was detained in the Vladimir region. After a new sentence of 19 years in prison for “extremism“, pronounced in August, had to be transferred to a “special regime” penal colony.

Alexei Navalny during the indictment of charges in Russia. Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Transfers from one penal colony to another in Russia often require several weeks of multi-stage train travel, and prisoners' families remain without news during this period.



The “special regime” coloniesthat is, the establishments with the harshest detention conditions in the Russian prison system, are often located in very isolated regions.



Navalni, 47, was arrested in January 2021 and has spent almost three years in prisons with more or less strict detention conditions.

AFP

