Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Family members of the 240 hostages who were kidnapped by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas during the October 7 attacks have sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asking for his help in freeing them.

In the letter, published this Friday (17) by the Turkish press, the families of the hostages appeal for “humanitarian intervention” from Erdogan, who they consider “the leader of one of the great powers in the region, with great influence in the Middle East, in the world Muslim and beyond.”

In the document, signed on November 3rd by the family members, they state that they have not heard from their loved ones since the day of the Hamas terrorist attacks against the State of Israel, which left 1,200 dead in Israeli territory, and that the situation of hostages under the control of Palestinian terrorists in Gaza “deteriorates with each passing hour”.

They ask in the letter that Erdogan do “everything in his power” to obtain “signs of life from the hostages, guarantee their medical care and achieve their immediate release.”

Erdogan has been one of Israel’s most vocal critics, which responded to Hamas attacks with a large-scale military offensive in the Gaza Strip. The Turkish president has already accused Israel of committing “war crimes and genocide against the Palestinians”, defended Hamas, saying that they should not be considered a terrorist group, but rather a “party that won the elections in Gaza” and even called the Jewish state of “terrorist state”. (With EFE Agency)