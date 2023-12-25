Meeting discussed the release of Israelis in Gaza; Israeli Prime Minister says he needs more time for rescue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech during a special assembly on Hamas hostages was interrupted this Monday (Dec 25, 2023) by family members of Israelis imprisoned in Gaza by the extremist group.

They started screaming the moment the country's leader said he needed help. “more time” to free those who were taken on October 7, the date the conflict began. The information is from the newspaper Times of Israel.

Those present stood up and shouted “now now”while holding signs.

Watch the moment (18s):

Expressing their disagreement with his continued war in Gaza and calling for an exchange deal, Israeli prisoners' families rose from their seats, holding banners and shouting :”Now, now, now” during Netanyahu's speech in the Knesset today. pic.twitter.com/PwlfXre7FJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 25, 2023

In his speech, Netanyahu said that he spares no effort to free the hostages, but that this will only be possible with “military pressure”. The need for more time to carry out the rescue was indicated by military commanders in the area, according to the prime minister.

On October 7, an estimated 240 people of various nationalities were taken to Gaza after an attack in southern Israel, the majority of whom were Israeli nationals. As part of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas has released more than 100 Israeli hostages. On the other hand, Israel released some Palestinians, including 240 women and teenagers.