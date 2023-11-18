Relatives of Israeli hostages kidnapped by the Islamic group Hamas and who remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip demonstrated this Saturday (18) in Jerusalem, in front of the residence of the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by thousands of people and after march for five days after leaving the city of Tel Aviv.

Carrying Israeli flags and countless posters and t-shirts with the faces of the hostages, family members arrived in Jerusalem today to press for the release of their loved ones held captive in Gaza. “Now, now, home now”, was the cry that summed up the demands of family members, who have not heard from their loved ones for 43 days and say they are tired of waiting.

“We don’t have the privilege of staying at home. We can’t sit in silence and wait for someone to tell us what’s happening, because no one tells us anything,” said Yuval Haran, organizer of the march and one of several relatives of those kidnapped who protested in in front of Netanyahu’s residence. “We are 80 families, accompanied today by tens of thousands of people who support us, who marched with us and help us raise our voices so that the whole world can hear us”, added Haran, who has seven family members kidnapped in Gaza. “We only ask for one thing: meet with us, explain to us”, he exclaimed, complaining that the government had not transmitted information to the families about the whereabouts of the hostages or about the negotiations for their release.

He was joined by several other speakers, who have brothers and children kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. Different messages were heard among those who followed the march, both in support of the families and in voices critical of the Israeli government. Additionally, representatives of the hostages’ families will meet this evening with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and former Defense Minister and current member of the war cabinet, Benny Gantz. After the meeting, a new protest is planned in Tel Aviv.

Parallel to these events, this Saturday there were also demonstrations in other cities across the country. In Haifa, hundreds of people gathered to call for the prime minister’s resignation, while hundreds more, including Israeli Jews and Arabs, protested in Tel Aviv to call for an end to the war and demand a deal for the release of hostages.