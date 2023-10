01:19 A woman covers herself as the sirens of incoming rockets sound, during a demonstration by relatives of hostages being held in Gaza in Tel Aviv, on October 28, 2023. REUTERS – AMMAR AWAD

Families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 gathered to express concern for the safety of their loved ones following intensified Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. Likewise, they demanded answers from the Government, which has not given them any type of support.