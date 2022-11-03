Relatives of a triple mistaken murder in Rijswijk in 1985 demand access to the secret police investigation from the judge. In the attack – possibly at the behest of Desi Bouterse – three innocent Dutch musicians were executed in cold blood. The bullets were intended for opponents of the regime in Suriname. According to those involved, the Dutch state is covering up the case.

