Relatives and other people close to the Ecuadorian drug trafficker José Adolfo Fito Macías were arrested early this Thursday in Argentina. The authorities of the South American country have not yet provided official information, but local media claim that among those detained are the drug trafficker's wife and his children. The relatives of the criminal, who has been on the run since the beginning of the month and is considered one of those responsible for the wave of violence that Ecuador is experiencing, were arrested during an operation in the city of Córdoba, in central Argentina, according to the agency. Eph.

The detainees had rented a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of the city of Córdoba and paid in cash with dollars, according to the newspaper. The voice of the interior, which cites Criminal Intelligence sources of the Córdoba police, in charge of the investigation together with the Anti-Drug Police Force. The Minister of National Security, Patricia Bullrich, is scheduled to give a press conference in the next few hours to report on the operation, which began four days ago.

José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito, is 44 years old, 14 judicial proceedings for different crimes, such as robbery, organized crime, possession of weapons and murder, which total 34 years in prison. The criminal had been imprisoned for 12 years when he escaped in early January. After his escape, the escalation of violence in the country intensified. Six prisons in the country were taken over by prisoners, who kidnapped prison guides and caused altercations inside the prisons, and the chaos later moved to the streets. The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, then declared a state of emergency for two months.

Considered the most dangerous criminal in Ecuador, Macías is the leader of the Los Choneros gang, the operational arm of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. The drug trafficker was accused of ordering the murder in August of Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate known for investigating links between gangs and politics. Now he is in the spotlight due to the wave of violence that Ecuador is suffering these days after the takeover by a group of gang members of the public television channel TC TV and the murder of César Suárez, an important Ecuadorian prosecutor who investigated criminal groups.

It is not the first time that Macías escapes. In February 2013, he and 15 other prisoners from the Los Choneros gang, including the then leader of the group, Jorge Luis Zambrano, escaped from the maximum security prison called La Roca, which is within the same prison complex. For 10 months they were the most wanted criminals in the country, until they were found by the Police.

[Noticia en desarrollo. Pronto habrá una actualización]

