Relatives of at least 150 opponents who are detained in Nicaragua this Monday (20) called for an “electoral strike”, as a sign of rejection of the November 7 elections, in which the dictator Daniel Ortega will seek another re-election.

“The organizations of relatives of political prisoners and ex-prisoners appeal to the Nicaraguan population to join the electoral strike on November 7: no one goes out to the JRV (Vote Receiving Boards), everyone can denounce this process from their homes . It is fraudulent, and its result is illegitimate”, declared the family members in a public document.

The call was made by the Organization of Victims of April, the Movement of Political Prisoners of Nicaragua, the United Political Hostages Group and the Union of Political Prisoners and Prisoners of Nicaragua, which were born after the demonstrations against the Ortega government in April 2018.

The groups argued that the Central American country does not have the conditions for a fair, free and transparent electoral process. “The dictator overturned it, there is no one to vote for. The presence of citizens in the JRV will only legitimize the defective process, plagued by electoral crimes”, they stated.

The “electoral strike” is a proposal by the Articulation of Social Movements (AMS), which brings together more than 60 civil organizations. It is a response to what the organization calls “restrictive” laws, the cancellation of the legal status of three opposition parties, the closure of media outlets critical of Ortega and the arrest of 36 opposition leaders and independent professionals, including seven presidential candidates of the opposition.