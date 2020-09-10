The relations of the previous emissary of the self-proclaimed Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) Akhmed Zakayev have been detained and brought away in an unknown path. He reported this to the Kavkaz.Realii version.

Zakayev, who lives in Nice Britain, specified that his two sisters, two brothers and nephews have been detained in Chechnya. He linked the incident together with his statements in assist of the opposition Telegram channel 1ADAT.

The rationale for the detention will not be named.

Earlier in September, it was reported that the moderator of the Telegram channel 1ADAT was kidnapped, compelled to apologize to the digital camera and sit on a bottle. The video unfold on social networks captures a younger man who launched himself as 19-year-old Salman Tepsurkaev. He stated that on this means he punishes himself and passes the baton to the directors of 1ADAT.

The outline of the Telegram channel says that it is a well-liked motion opposing the “Kadyrov’s dictatorship.” It publishes details about abductions and detentions on the territory of the republic.

Akhmed Zakayev was a brigadier normal of the CRI, its Minister of Tradition, International Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. Through the second Chechen struggle he commanded unlawful armed teams on the territory of the republic. In 2001, the Russian authorities accused Zakayev of terrorism and the homicide of civilians and put him on the worldwide needed record. Two years later, the London Magistrates’ Courtroom refused to extradite the emissary to Moscow, Nice Britain granted him political asylum.