The pain of the mother and friends of Jorge Alfredo, the footballer who was found murdered along with another young man last Tuesday in the town of Palos Verdes, it is remarkable, and that moves them to demand that the State Attorney General’s Office not leave the case unpunished, they do not want it filed as they do with many others, in addition to not removing their finger of the line that they were elements of the Marine Secretary the alleged aggressors, so they do not rule out going back to their base and blocking them, as happened on the day of the double crime.

Yesterday they posted banners outside the Prosecutor’s Office, and staff assisted Jorge’s mother, assuring her that they would send people from Angostura to advise her and present her lawsuit.

Just yesterday, Koke’s mother gave him a Christian burial, where his teammates from the Buen Retiro soccer team gave him their last goodbye, hoping that justice would be done sooner rather than later.