A family in Bogotá has spent two weeks of complete anxiety after not hearing anything from one of its members, who He left a month ago for Ukraine to join the soldiers of that country that are fighting the war with Russia.

In dialogue with City TV, those close to the young man Juan Daniel Tangarife Gutiérrez, assured that for more than 18 days they have had no information on his whereabouts. and that the news is not encouraging.

“He traveled there a month ago and for 18 days we haven’t heard from him. The only thing we have done is send emails to the Foreign Ministry, but They tell us that he is missing“commented the young man’s sister.

His family says that the last message they received from the soldier left total uncertainty and that it has been difficult to find peace without knowing the whereabouts of their loved one.

“He had only been training for 10 days and In the message he told us that he was leaving for a fight. From then on we did not have communication with him again,” the woman said.

His family asks the entities to respond to the man’s situation, since as the days go by, they also his concern increases.

Meanwhile, they maintain that the last information provided by the Consulate was that the young man was going to participate in a combat in the Donetsk region.

