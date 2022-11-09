Michael Jackson was 50 years old when he died of cardiac arrest in June 2009. Family members, including sister LaToya and her fiancé, business partner Jeffré Phillips, walked to and fro at his Beverly Hills home. The two would never marry, but Phillips was still an insider in the family at the time. The heirs of Michael Jackson now accuse him of theft and demand back items worth 1 million dollars (almost 998,000 euros).

