Michael Jackson’s heirs claim stolen property. According to the next of kin of the King of Pop, his sister LaToya’s former fiancé, Jeffré Phillips, took items worth $1 million from his home after Jackson’s death.
Michael Jackson was 50 years old when he died of cardiac arrest in June 2009. Family members, including sister LaToya and her fiancé, business partner Jeffré Phillips, walked to and fro at his Beverly Hills home. The two would never marry, but Phillips was still an insider in the family at the time. The heirs of Michael Jackson now accuse him of theft and demand back items worth 1 million dollars (almost 998,000 euros).
live recordings
entertainment site TMZ accessed court documents discussing hard drives, music players, CDs and DVDs featuring unique live recordings of Jackson. These alone would represent a value of half a million. According to the heirs of the thrillersinger Phillips also took personal items with him without permission, such as a telephone, handwritten letters, a photo album, clothing, a driver’s license and several awards. Even the pajamas the singer had worn in the last hours of his life would have pushed Phillips back.
As far as is known, Phillips himself has not yet responded to the allegations of the Jackson family. In 2015, it was revealed that he and Michael Jackson’s sister had broken off their engagement.
