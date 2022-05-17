Sinaloa.- After They found a man dead, and wrapped in transparent plastic Yesterday morning, Monday, May 16, authorities announced that said person responded to the name of Jesus David ‘N’who was a neighbor of the Eldorado syndicate.
The man, just over 30 years old, was left at the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service where, his loved ones came to recognize him. He was located in front of the facilities of the Faculty of Agronomy of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) on the side of the Culiacán-Eldorado highway.
Unofficially, it was said that this person had been deprived of his liberty by armed individuals, without specifying at what point in the city, or in the syndicate where he was a resident.
The Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa started an investigation folder to be able to find those responsible for having deprived him of his life.
