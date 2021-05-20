In Cameroon, relatives fought over a coffin during a funeral. This is reported by the Pulse edition.

The video, which was filmed by one of the eyewitnesses, shows how several men climb onto the coffin, accompanied by the cries of the audience. Then several people fall into the prepared grave and continue to fight there. Some of them had shovels or sticks in their hands.

The footage taken during the fight was posted on Instagram by a Nigerian user lindaikejiblogofficial… The reason why the participants in the funeral ceremony began to fight was not specified.

In 2019, it was reported that during a funeral in Peru, one of those present slipped and fell into a grave. During the fall, he overturned the coffin and ruined its lid. After that, several more participants had to go down into the pit, who tried to turn the coffin and prevent the deceased from falling out of it.