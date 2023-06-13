Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/13/2023 – 8:04 am

Share



Maternal grandfather denounces that father mistreated the mother of the four children, rescued in the Colombian jungle after surviving a plane crash and being lost for 40 days. for their custody shortly after the rescue, which took place last Friday (09/06).

The four rescued siblings – girls Lesly (13 years old), Soleiny (9 years old) and Cristin (1) and boy Tien Noriel (5), from the Uitoto indigenous ethnic group – continue to receive treatment at the military hospital in Bogotá and are recovering well , Colombian authorities announced on Tuesday.

The deputy director of the Colombian Institute for Family Protection (ICBF), Adriana Velasquez, reported that the children like to talk and are in a good mood. They also drew and colored.

The children are expected to remain in the hospital for several more days, and in the meantime the ICBF is speaking with relatives to determine who will have custody of them after the death of their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, in the plane crash that occurred on May 1 and in which they also died. an indigenous leader and the pilot of the plane.

The aircraft, a Cessna 206, disappeared from radars on May 1, in the vicinity of San José del Guaviare, in southern Colombia, where it was heading.

Complaints against the father

ICBF president Astrid Cáceres told radio station Blu that a professional from the institute is in charge of taking care of the children while their custody is decided.

“We are going to talk, investigate, learn a little more about the situation”, declared Cáceres, who does not rule out that the mother and children were victims of domestic violence.

On Sunday, the children’s maternal grandfather, Narciso Mucutuy, accused the children’s father, Manuel Ranoque, of hitting their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy.

Ranoque acknowledged that there were problems at home, but considered that it was a private matter. “Verbally sometimes yes. Physically very little, because we had more word fights.”

Ranoque said he is not being allowed to see the two older children, of whom he is not the biological father, at the hospital. Cáceres said that this is an administrative decision within the scope of the process of restitution of children’s rights.

Details

The four children stayed for four days near the crashed plane, waiting for help, and only then did they decide to walk out to see if they could leave the jungle, said grandfather Narciso, according to statements released by the Colombian Ministry of Defense. Narciso said he was told this by Lesly, the eldest of the children.

The father, on the other hand, said that the eldest daughter told him that the mother remained alive for four days after the plane crash and that, before dying, she would have told the children to leave in search of help.

Last Sunday, Colombian television broadcast images of the moment when the four indigenous children encountered rescuers, also indigenous.

The images, captured by a cell phone, show the four children visibly malnourished, in the arms of indigenous men.

One of the indigenous people, Nicolas Ordoñez Gomes, told in the studio that the first thing one of the children said to him was that he was hungry. Another, after receiving some food, said that her mother had died and asked for bread and sausage.

as/ek (AP, Efe, AFP, Lusa)























