Thousands of people participate this Saturday (27) in an event in Tel Aviv, Israel, which aims to demand the release of Israeli hostages who are still under the control of Hamas in Gaza, after being kidnapped during attacks by Palestinian terrorists carried out against Israel in October last year.

The meeting in Tel Aviv coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, celebrated this Saturday. According to information from the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israelthis was the 16th consecutive event organized by the Forum of the Families of Hostages and Missing Persons, which brings together relatives of soldiers and civilians kidnapped by the terrorist group in October.

The movement is taking place in Hostage Square, which is located in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. The place received this name because it was considered a meeting point for the families of hostages since the Hamas terrorist attacks.

People participating in the act in favor of the release of Gaza hostages.

Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN | EFE

According to the Times of Israelthe event began with a prayer for the safety and well-being of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, where 24 soldiers lost their lives in a single day after two buildings collapsed.

The people present there also paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, the genocide of six million Jews by the German Nazi regime, and drew a parallel between what happened during the Second World War and what is happening now in Gaza, where there are still Israeli hostages. in captivity.

During the event, Sivan Cohen Saban, co-founder of the Forum for the Families of Hostages and Missing Persons, read a letter from an Israeli commander who died in Gaza.

“We will not return until all hostages return, even if it takes two years,” wrote the soldier identified as Eli Levy, 24 years old.

The event also featured a video message from Iga Sofiaja Bonkiene, whose family saved Jews in Lithuania during the Nazi Holocaust.

“I would really like to ask and appeal to the people of Gaza to help free those kidnapped, I know it is difficult [lutar] against Hamas, but just as we helped people against the Nazis, you can also help and save the kidnapped with information or in any other way,” she said.

The demonstration by the hostages' families took place separately from a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is taking place elsewhere in Tel Aviv.

According to information from the Times of IsraelEarlier, Netanyahu would have said that the acts in favor of the hostages in Israel would be serving to make Hamas increase its demands and make negotiations more difficult.

The Israeli leader's speech was criticized by family members present at the event this Saturday, who demanded that the prime minister “correct” the mistakes of October 7th.

“We hope the Prime Minister remembers that he is an elected official whose job it is to right the wrongs [do dia 7 de outubro, quando ocorreu os ataques do Hamas]and not reprimand those whose family members were kidnapped”, they stated.