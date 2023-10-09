Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Between air strikes and shelling, several groups of exchange students are trapped in the war in Israel. It is unclear when you can return to Germany.

Tel-Aviv – They came for the German-Israeli youth exchange – to get to know other people and make friends, have an unforgettable time together and live out peaceful international understanding. Now dozens of young German exchange students are stuck in the middle of a war zone Israel firmly. At least three groups of young people with a total of over 40 people are desperately waiting for a flight back to Germany.

The 15 German acting students from Saxony at a preparatory meeting before leaving for Israel. © Theaterverein K/facebook

News from Israel: 30 German exchange students are stuck in Israel

In the midst of the Islamist Hamas’ major attacks on Israel, which have now left hundreds dead and countless those kidnapped from Israel, including German citizens, at least three exchange groups of students from Germany are trapped. Dozens of young people from Leipzig and Dortmund and – as has now become known, also a group of vocational students from the Karlsruhe district – all between the ages of 15 and 21, were actually supposed to return to Germany on Monday (October 9th).

But all flights have been canceled due to the current rocket attacks. Families are deeply concerned as exchange program organizers desperately struggle to bring the youth groups back safely.

“Try everything”: Exchange organizations are desperately trying to fly children out of war zones

Jutta Stahl-Klimmt, the chairwoman of the Leipziger Theater Association Ksaid FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA: “We are trying everything to get the children out of the country and to organize return flights.” The 15 students were staying at a boarding school in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv. They regularly have to seek safety in air raid shelters. The impacts of the grenades can be heard constantly: “You can’t imagine what the children are going through,” reports Stahl-Klimmt, whose daughter is also in the exchange group.

The burden on young people is enormous. The children were originally supposed to develop a performance together with Israeli students that was supposed to premiere on Sunday, but that never happened.

Students from Dortmund in exchange families in Israel “still safe so far”

The 15 Dortmund students from grades 9 to 12 who are taking part in the German-Israeli youth exchange “Building Bridges” run by the Dortmunder Auslandsgesellschaft e. V. suddenly found themselves in the middle of the war. The president of the association, Klaus Wegener, reports: “The participants in the program, which has been around since 2009, live with host families in Tel Aviv and Netanja, Dortmund’s twin city, during their stay. They are still safe there.”

Fears for young people: Exchange students are stuck in Israel – return flights canceled

The foreign company was able to book a return flight for the students, with a 19-hour stay in Antalya. “As things stand, the children would land in Düsseldorf on Wednesday at 10 a.m.,” said Klaus Wegener FR.de. However, there is great uncertainty as to whether the group will be able to leave the country. Wegener worried: “Everyone had already checked in for the flight this morning when it was canceled at the proverbial last second.”

Major airlines, including American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair, suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv over the weekend due to Hamas’ major attack on Israel. On Monday afternoon, Lufthansa announced that all flights were canceled – at least until Saturday (October 14th).

Poland, Hungary and Romania have been evacuating their citizens from Israel with military planes and government aircraft since the early hours of the morning. However, the federal government has not yet announced any evacuation flights. “Our inquiries and those of the city of Leipzig to the Foreign Office crisis team have shown that the students are already on a list,” said Jutta Stahl-Klimm. The Dortmund foreign company was also contacted by the Foreign Office and asked to create a list of the students captured in Israel and those accompanying them.

The third group of eleven vocational students from the Karlsruhe district is also waiting to leave Israel. They were taken from the immediate danger zone to a safe place in the Negev Desert on Saturday evening, reports dpa. The situation of the young people is being closely monitored by the German authorities and attempts are being made to organize their safe return.