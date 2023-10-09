Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Dozens of young people on an exchange abroad in Israel are stuck in the middle of a war zone. Initial attempts to fly the students out failed.

Tel Aviv – The brutal series of major attacks by the Islamist Hamas on Israel has shocked not only the region but the entire world. In the middle of it all are at least two exchange groups of students from Germany who have to experience the terror up close.

A group of students between the ages of 15 and 21 from Leipzig and 15 young people from Dortmund are stuck in the war zone. Both the 15 students in grades 9 to 12 and the young people from Saxony were actually supposed to return from Israel on Monday (October 9), but both flights were canceled.

Young people on a foreign exchange in Israel are stuck in the middle of a war zone. Initial attempts to fly the students out failed. © Hassan Eslaiah/dpa

News from Israel: Young people are stuck in air raid shelters

Families in Saxony and Dortmund are now worried about their children. Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the USA and Israel, has already killed at least 700 people and kidnapped dozens probably also Germans among the abductees in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military has already launched a counteroffensive and mobilized 300,000 reservists, more than ever before in Israel’s history. Now at least 30 young people from Germany are trapped in the middle of a terrible war.

Both the foreign company in Dortmund e. v. as well as the Theater Association K, the two organizers of the exchange trips, are fighting to bring the exchange students safely back to their homeland. Both groups were originally scheduled to fly back on Monday, but due to the current situation following the rocket attacks on Israel, the airlines canceled the connections.

You can’t even imagine what the children are going through.

Between air strikes and incoming shells: young people trapped in the war in Israel

Jutta Stahl-Klimmt, the chairwoman of the Leipzig Theater Association K, said opposite Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA: “We are trying everything to get the children out of the country and to organize return flights.” The impacts of the grenades can be heard constantly; just two hours earlier, the young people, who are staying at a boarding school in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, had to escape to the air raid shelter.

The 15 German acting students from Leipzig at a preparatory meeting before leaving for Israel. © Theaterverein K/facebook

Her own daughter is among the students between the ages of 15 and 21 who have been on an exchange trip in Israel with their four supervisors for a week. “You can’t imagine what the children are going through.” Although the families are in telephone contact with the young people and the lecturers keep the young people busy with music, dance and conversations, the burden is immense. The group had originally planned to develop a performance together with Israeli students, which would premiere on Sunday (October 8th), and Stahl-Klimm also wanted to travel. But that didn’t happen anymore.

News from Israel: Return flight booked for Dortmund students from war zone

The 15 Dortmund students from grades 9 to 12 who are taking part in the German-Israeli youth exchange “Building Bridges” also suddenly found themselves in the middle of the war. The participants in the program, which has existed since 2009, lived with host families in Tel Aviv and Netanya, Dortmund’s twin city, during their stay. “They are safe there so far,” said the president of the foreign company in Dortmund, Klaus Wegener, in an interview Merkur.de.

The company managed to book a return flight for the students to Antalya, with a 19-hour layover. “According to the current status, the children would then land in Düsseldorf on Wednesday at 10 a.m..” But whether it would all work out is questionable: “On the last flight, everyone had already checked in when the flight was literally canceled at the last second,” said Wegener .

Hoping for a safe return: German students during the Hamas attacks in Israel

When and whether it will be possible to leave the country remains unclear. In light of Hamas’ major attack on Israel, several major airlines, including American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair, suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv over the weekend.

Lufthansa spokesman Martin Leutke said Merkur.de: “Against the background of the current situation in Israel, Lufthansa has canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including Monday.” The company is “continuously monitoring the security situation in Israel” and is “in close contact with the authorities.” A decision will be made on how to proceed on Monday (October 9th).

Poland, Hungary and Romania have flown the first citizens out of Israel on planes. The federal government has not yet announced any evacuation flights. “Our inquiries and those of the city of Leipzig to the Foreign Office crisis team revealed that the students are on a list.” The Dortmund foreign company was also contacted by the Foreign Office and asked to create a list of the people affected.

Another group of exchange students from Karlsruhe are waiting to leave Israel

It has now become known that a third group of eleven vocational students from the Karlsruhe district, together with two teachers and a companion, are hoping to leave Israel. “The group is still doing well. She is in a safe place far away from the fighting and attempts are being made to organize an early return flight,” said a spokesman for the Karlsruhe district office on Monday dpa. The young people were then taken from the immediate danger zone to a safe place in the Negev Desert on Saturday evening.