The body of the prominent Kremlin opponent, Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16, was transferred in the last few hours to the Borisovskoye cemetery, in the Russian capital. Shortly before, on the morning of this Friday, March 1, family and sympathizers gathered at the Orthodox Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, in the Moscow district of Maryino, for a religious service before being buried. Navalny died isolated in a prison in the Arctic Circle, after years of activism against corruption in which he launched direct accusations against the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who has governed Russia for more than 20 years and who aspires to a new re-election in the elections. that will take place between March 15 and 17.

Last goodbye to one of the most prominent Kremlin critics in recent years.

Relatives and supporters of Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16, in a distant prison in the Arctic Circle, gathered to wait for the opposition leader, this Friday, March 1, at a funeral in the southeast of Moscow.

People carrying flowers arrived early to try to enter the church, an imposing white-domed building in a southeastern suburb of Moscow; while the morgue where his body was located began the process of delivering it to his relatives.

Mourners lined up in an orderly manner as they waited for the church service to begin.

We are all united, no one is afraid

After the ceremony at the temple, his body was transferred to the Borisovskoye cemetery, in the Russian capital.

“We are all united, no one is afraid (…) I am here to support his family and show that they are not alone,” said a man, who preferred not to give his name to avoid some type of retaliation, to the independent newspaper 'Novaya Gazeta'. .

A group of men carry the coffin of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothes My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, on March 1, 2024. © AP

Navalny's funeral takes place after a battle with authorities over the release of his body following his still unexplained death. According to Moscow's version, the man – who for years denounced acute corruption in Putin's government, which has led the country for more than 20 years – died after feeling ill and losing consciousness after a walk in the center in the that he was confined.

However, the evasion to deliver the body to the family increased suspicions of an caused death. Navalny's mother even pointed out that she was blackmailed into accepting a secret funeral or else her son would be buried in the prison where she lost her life.

Tensions before the funeral

This Friday, the heavy police deployment, both in the vicinity of the Orthodox church in the Marino district of Moscow, and in the Borissovskoia cemetery, where he was transferred, increased fears of repression towards those attending. However, no arrests have been reported in connection with this funeral.

Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, warned – on February 28, before the European Parliament – that she feared arrests at her husband's funeral, given the arrests in recent days of people who came to deliver floral offerings for the opponent.

Fears also grew after Vasily Dubkov, one of the lawyers who represented the late leader and who last week accompanied the politician's mother to appeal to the authorities to return the body of her son, was arrested on Tuesday, February 27. son.

Tension is also high, as Russian authorities have banned his political movement as “extremist” and have called his supporters “troublemakers,” backed by the United States seeking to foment a revolution.

With Reuters and AP