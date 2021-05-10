Relative peoples Russian Finno-Ugric organization accuses Finland and Estonia of arrogance and tampering with Russian domestic politics

The Russian organization resigns from the joint world congress of the language and culture family.

Russian umbrella organization of Finno-Ugric peoples (Afun) has informedthat it does not intend to participate in the World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples to be held in Tartu in the summer.

According to the organization, the Finno-Ugric World Congresses are increasingly acting as European attempts to influence Russia’s domestic politics and its peoples.

The organization also accuses Finland and Estonia of being superior to the Finno-Ugric people in Russia and questions the need for congresses in the future.

“Almost every speech by Estonian and Finnish delegates criticizes the lives of our country and the Finno-Ugric peoples of Russia,” the statement says.

“Congresses have used to focus on the negative aspects of Finno-Ugric life in Russia. We do not think this is acceptable. “

World congresses of Finno-Ugric people have been held every four years since 1992. The host countries are Finland, Estonia, Russia and Hungary. This summer, the World Congress is scheduled to take place in Tartu.

The President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö (center), the President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves (center left) and the President of Hungary János Áder (center right) will participate in the 2016 World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Lahti.­

Finno-Ugric The representatives of the movement have been shocked and amazed by the statement, says the Secretary General of the Finland-Russia Society and one of the organizers of the Tartu Congress Niina Sinkko.

Both the content and the timing of the statement are astonishing. The statement was posted on Afun’s website on April 23, when there were only a couple of months to go to the World Congress.

The reasons for the statement can only be guessed at, Sinkko says. Afun has not specified the purpose of his statement.

“I would like to have a dialogue with Afun on this, but we have not been able to contact them since the statement was issued,” Sinkko says.

Sinkko would like to ask Afun’s views on the attitude of the “omniscient sibling” of Finland and Estonia. Sinkko emphasizes that all Finno-Ugric peoples are equal. It is about preserving the common cultural heritage.

“We have had a really fruitful collaboration during the pandemic. We have organized online concerts and language courses that have been very popular. ”

Afunin the statement does not represent the real opinion of Finno-Ugric people living in Russia, he says Tõnu Seilenthal, which is the representative of Estonians in the International Consultative Committee of the Finno-Ugric Peoples and one of the organizers of the Tartu Congress.

“I am aware that some representatives of the peoples of Russia are not happy with the statement. It can be assumed that the statement is the position of the Afun board, ”says Seilenthal.

Originally, Afun was founded in 1991. It was a movement founded by the peoples themselves, which was involved in initiating the World Congress. Later, the organization ceased to exist. In 2005, the Russian authorities revived the organization, Seilenthal says.

Participants in the 2016 World Congress of Finno-Ugric Peoples in Lahti.­

“Today, Afun is a state-founded body that represents the Russian republics, oblasts and autonomous national districts inhabited by Finno-Ugric peoples. It does not really represent the peoples but the authorities, ”says Seilenthal.

Declaration has already had time to speculate As a statement issued by the Kremlin, but Seilenthal would not go that far. Rather, he estimates that some lower officials have sniffed the general atmosphere and stated that such a statement could now be in place.

The gap between Russia and the Baltic countries has recently tightened. Russia recently added Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to the list of “unfriendly” countries, and the countries have expelled diplomats on both sides.

Sinkko also admits that in the light of recent events, it would be easy to interpret that this is a matter of political tension. However, he does not want to comment on the matter until the matter has been discussed with the Russian authorities.

Statement according to the world congresses of the Finno-Ugric peoples, there have been “recent destructive and clearly political attempts” in which the “Finno-Ugric card” has been used as a “means of pressure on one country or another” and that ethnicity has been deliberately used for “ethnic-political speculation”.

As examples, the text presents two cases that are more than ten years old.

In 2006, Member of the Estonian Parliament Katrin Saks prepared a report for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in which he stated that there was room for improvement in the status and rights of the Finno-Ugric peoples in Russia. The report was severely criticized in Russia.

Another inconvenient case was the 2008 World Congress in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia. The President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves kept there speech, which was interpreted in Russia as an attempt to incite peoples to become independent from Russia.

After the lynx, the Russian Foreign Minister spoke. During the speech, Ilves’ delegation left. In Russia, this was interpreted as a demonstration.

Statement specifically attacks the World Congress. International cooperation, on the other hand, is assured of continuing.

This is special for Sinko, as the World Congress is specifically drawing up a plan for cooperation over the next four years.

“The World Congress is the platform where everyone gets together. All nations are equal there and concerns can be raised, ”Sinkko says.

At the World Congress, every nation has one vote, and all decisions are based on consensus, Seilenthal says.

“Sometimes decisions are criticized as toothless, but that’s because every word choice is carefully considered. So no radical decisions are made in congresses. ”

Yet it is not clear what the weight of the declaration is, ie whether it can prevent Russian Finno-Ugric people from participating in the Tartu World Congress. According to Seilenthal, especially among working-age Russian Finno-Ugric people, there are fears that participating in the congress could have some consequences.

The congress will be held this year mostly virtual, which means that participation is possible even remotely. Traditionally, the congress is attended by a total of 215 delegates from different nations. In addition, you can attend the congress as an observer.

The organizers hope that Finno-Ugric people in Russia will also be able to participate in the congress. Otherwise, the whole idea of ​​Congress will be watered down. Sinkko stresses that Congress would hardly be competent without the peoples of Russia.

“Yes, frankly, this is annoying when, during the pandemic, cultural actors have already suffered enormously from the crisis. It would be important to get to Congress to make plans together for the future. ”