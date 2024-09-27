Relationships | Venla Rossi is 24 years younger than her husband – This is how the age difference affects a relationship

Venla Rossi and Jouni K. Kemppainen’s relationship includes experiences that are rarely encountered in relationships between people of the same age.

“Sowhen are you going to support me?”

Venla Rossi38, looks at her husband Jouni K. from Kemppai62. Both laugh. They talk about a clichéd image: in a relationship with a significant age difference, the older partner financially supports the younger in the relationship.