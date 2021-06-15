Relationships This is how President Biden succeeded in his visit to Europe: “Aren’t you tired of my face yet?”

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Europe culminated in an EU-US summit on Tuesday.

Brussels The red carpet of the Europa building was stepped on Tuesday by a relaxed and cheerful US president Joe Biden.

“Aren’t you tired of my face yet?” Biden of the United States first asked the President of the European Commission From Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council From Charles Michel.

The atmosphere among the leaders seemed immediate.

The most important concrete achievement of Tuesday’s EU-US summit was settlement in a long trade dispute. State aid received by European Airbus and American Boeing has been rubbing between Europe and the United States for 17 years.

The summit lined the way out, although a final solution is not yet on the table. Penalties will not be introduced for the next five years and a new body will be set up to deal with the matter. Although the trade dispute is not completely over, one can speak of reconciliation.

Tuesday’s summit was the culmination of the first leg of the European tour. On Wednesday, Biden will meet with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin In Switzerland.

HS gathered three aspects of how successful Biden’s visit to Europe was.

The United States is back

Biden’s main message on his trip to Europe has been to make a clear nest distinction from its predecessor To Donald Trump. Biden reiterated his words about the return of the United States at the G7 meeting of economic powers in Britain, the military alliance at the NATO meeting in Brussels and still on the EU red carpet.

“I have very different views than my predecessor,” Biden assured on Tuesday in Brussels.

Von der Leyen said he was impressed with Biden’s attitude.

“I was touched by his reassurance about how important Europe is to him. We assured the same for our part. We are long-time friends who defend the same basic values, ”von der Leyen said at the news conference after the meeting.

It is clear that the United States and the EU have changed in recent years. Europe and America have both turned inward. In the United States, the America First policy continues, the EU is talking about the need to strengthen strategic autonomy.

According to von der Leyen, the Commission did not talk about strategic autonomy “in these words” at the Biden meeting, von der Leyen said both partners understand that the situation has changed in four years.

Biden’s message of unity and continuity was particularly present at the NATO meeting. The military alliance was on its toes in the Trump era. Trump even hailed leaving NATO, but backed away from his intentions.

The position on China is strengthening

One of the main purposes of Biden’s trip was to find partners for the harsh U.S. policy on China. It is important for the United States to put Europe and the EU on a common front in a world where the gap is opening between the West and China.

Biden succeeded quite well in his goal. Hardened Chinese positions were seen in particular in the military alliance NATO, which has put China on its agenda. NATO called China’s growing influence a security threat.

China responded to the NATO statement by accusing NATO of exaggeration.

The European Union has wanted to find areas of cooperation with China, such as the fight against climate change. The EU also concluded an investment agreement with China.

However, during Biden’s visit, the EU also emphasized China’s competitive position vis-à-vis Europe. According to Von der Leyen, the EU needs to develop better tools for, for example, investment assessment and 5G technology.

“And when it comes to the system itself, human rights and respect for human dignity, this sets us apart more clearly.”

US President Joe Biden (left) met with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michelin on Tuesday in Brussels.

Trade and technology cooperation is deepening

Biden arrived in Europe underlining the return to a time of diplomacy. This was reflected in the EU-US meeting, which set up a number of working groups and delegations on issues such as the fight against climate change, green technology and the calming of trade wars.

In addition to the agreement between Airbus and Boeing, the EU and the United States agreed on a timetable for phasing out aluminum and steel duties imposed by President Trump. According to Von der Leyen, news can be expected within a month.

“At least the United States no longer calls the EU a threat to its security,” von der Leyen said, recalling Trump.

The United States and the EU will also set up a new trade and technology delegation. The tasks of the delegation are potentially broad.

One of the acute concerns is the shortage of semiconductors, i.e. microchips used in the manufacture of many technical devices. The chip deficit has already delayed car manufacturing in the United States and Europe, for example.

The EU and the United States hope to find a solution to the problem together. BEREC is looking for solutions on how to bring technology products to market more quickly and how to increase trade between the EU and the US in general.

Although Biden and Europe reaffirmed their joint commitment to tackling climate change, the future may bring rocks to the path. Anticipation of possible future disagreements arose in the discussion over a carbon duty, which would be an emissions-dependent surcharge on imported goods.

Von der Leyen said he raised coal duties at the meeting, but the joint decision was that an intermediary was needed. The World Trade Organization could be like that, von der Leyen said.

