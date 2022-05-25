Relationships The world of dating has become increasingly ugly, says Sanna, who met 160 men – “In the middle of my sentence it stood up and disappeared”

There are unwritten rules and a code language associated with using Tinder. Various circular expressions are used to search for a sex club.

47-year-old Sanna has ghosted even in the middle of a date. “The man said he was going to the bathroom, and then he was never seen again,” he says. Many others who responded to HS’s survey were disappointed with the date.

For subscribers

“In progress it was in my sentence that it was nice to meet, stood up, and disappeared. ”

Such was the end of lightning by a Helsinki resident Sanna has had to experience during his date. Even seconds earlier, on the terrace of the restaurant, by the summer drinks, they had been relaxed.