Relationships | “The relationship I once started with Sam was with a different person” – Spouse’s diagnosis of schizophrenia changed the relationship completely

Lenni Laukkanen urges people to think about what the conditions for separation in a relationship could be if one of them becomes seriously ill. “You don’t take out life insurance when you die,” he says.

Lenni Laukkanen was in love and full of dreams. Suddenly, the partner’s behavior became strange: he had contracted schizophrenia. Now Laukkanen and his spouse tell what it has been like to live for 15 years in a relationship whose third wheel is an unpredictable illness.

Together in the evening everything changed.

The fact that they had shared dreams and young love. The fact that things had been fine – normally even.

It was the summer of 2007, and Lenni Laukkanen had recently changed his spouse Sam’s with from Helsinki to Espoo.