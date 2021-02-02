Relationships Some people play the role of listener in their relationships – a psychologist says three root causes that can surprise

The Personal Column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time we are wondering why some always get into the role of listener in their relationships and what can be done about it.

I am a good listener and an empathetic person. Most of my friendships sometimes go early on to me listening as the other sheds their lives and things. My own affiliations do not receive the same attention at all. In the past, I have been very kind and I do not know how to say no. The situation has culminated in two of my friends using me as their therapist at the same time. Eventually I started to be afraid of those calls and I didn’t answer anymore.