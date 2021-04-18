Relationships Some instantly accelerate from zero to a hundred and do not even understand why – Expert tells how to prevent an uncontrolled outburst of anger

The Personal Column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders where to find self-control as anger erupts.

I hate it often goes over. How could self-control be developed?

What can be done if a feeling of anger takes over? The problem is opened by Maria Lindroos, a psychologist and expert in preventive violence work from the Maria Academy. Experts do not comment on individual cases in the column but address the issue at a general level.