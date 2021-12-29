Relationships “My mother teased her from an early age and criticized everything in me” – Many people tolerate almost anything from their family members, but according to the expert, it would sometimes be worthwhile to do otherwise

Family relationships are rarely trouble-free. Sometimes the situation can become so difficult that it is best to distance yourself with your family. In her thirties, Ulla got enough of her parents ’behavior and broke up completely.

“If I would have known what you would become, I would have failed to do. ”

My own parent is sometimes the one whose mouth hears the most hurtful words. The 39-year-old knows this Ulla.

She was only a small child when she first heard that she was an unwanted daughter to her mother. The words were followed by a contemptuous, slightly insane look.