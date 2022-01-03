Relationships My friend is in a toxic relationship, I am horrified to look away – How should the situation be resolved?

The Person column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders what to do if you are worried about your friend’s toxic relationship. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question to the column.

For subscribers

Many are happy to give advice to others, even if the other did not actually ask for it. It may not be a good habit, says psychotherapist Maarit Lassander.

Raisa Mattila

3:00

HS reader write: My friend is in love with a man whose company is clearly not doing him any good. To an outsider, there seem to be big problems in the relationship and outright mental violence. However, my friend doesn’t want to let go but is waiting for the relationship to suddenly fix up.