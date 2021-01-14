Relationships Many relationships have become a new problem during the Korona period – this is worth doing when the constant presence of a partner saturates

The Personal Column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time the question is: what to do if you need your own space but can’t get it enough in the current situation?

Bridge at the moment I am pondering my own lack of time and space. I like to be alone at home and love the feeling when the house is empty. While we were still at work, the matter was taken care of almost by itself. But now that the hobbies are also on hiatus due to the coronavirus, we are both in the same corners with my spouse all the time. Although we are happy in the relationship and the situation is not yet in crisis, I am troubled. When life returns to normal, I send my spouse on a week-long trip and take over the huusholl, but now that’s not the solution.