Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationships Many have a “free rider” in their group of friends who never suggest something to do to others – The expert explains what the behavior may be

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Person column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders what to do when one member of a group of friends never contacts the others.

There may be a surprising reason behind the withdrawal from a group of friends, says psychologist Patrick Zilliacus. Picture: Nelli Ahosola

Raisa Mattila

11:00

HS reader write:

What should you do when one of our four friends often leaves out? The other three hold meetings in the middle of a busy day, inviting them to their homes and cottages for evenings and holidays. One of a group of friends never invites or even suggests a meeting at a restaurant.

Related topics

#Relationships #free #rider #group #friends #suggest #expert #explains #behavior

See also  Sales of premium smartphones in Russia increased by 1.5 times
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Hamilton has no doubts: "More hardcore MotoGP than F1"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.