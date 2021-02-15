Relationships How has the corona year affected dating? Answer the HS questionnaire

Where do you meet new people now? Tired of safety breaks or video call dates? Tell HS about dating during Korona.

Coronavirus restrictions have been dating for almost a year. The need to meet new people has still not disappeared.

Finding a club in bars is tricky when new contacts are to be avoided. Where then do you meet new people?

HS is now gathering experiences from Korona-era dating from its readers.

Cinemas and restaurants are classic dating venues, but because of the corona, many avoid the interiors. What new dating places have the townspeople found during the epidemic? Are certain places or activities repeated in Korona-era dates? Are safety breaks or video call dates already starting to get bored?

Have you used more or bolder dating apps than before? And does a new dating partner dare to kiss or have sex? Has telephone and video sex become more common?

You can answer the survey using the form below or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]

HS will not publish the name of the sender of the message without his permission. Please still leave your contact information so that we can ask for more information if necessary.