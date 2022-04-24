Relationships “Exa already has a new relationship, and I constantly run into a new girlfriend” – Psychologist gives advice on a difficult situation

The Person column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders how the difference can be overcome when the former partner’s new happiness flares up. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question to the column.

How to accept that an ex-girlfriend will inevitably come across in study circles? The gap is still widening, even though it has been a long time since the relationship lasted. The situation is not alleviated by the fact that he already has a new relationship with a student in the same field. Personally, I am in pain with no one seeming to be next to me. I wouldn’t like to change the landscape out of the study circles yet because I can’t “swallow my loss”.