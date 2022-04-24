Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Relationships “Exa already has a new relationship, and I constantly run into a new girlfriend” – Psychologist gives advice on a difficult situation

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Person column deals with readers’ interpersonal issues. This time, the reader wonders how the difference can be overcome when the former partner’s new happiness flares up. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question to the column.

People deal with the difference in very different ways. Often the situation is aggravated if the former partner is constantly encountered. Picture: Nelli Ahosola

Raisa Mattila

11:00

HS reader write:

How to accept that an ex-girlfriend will inevitably come across in study circles? The gap is still widening, even though it has been a long time since the relationship lasted. The situation is not alleviated by the fact that he already has a new relationship with a student in the same field. Personally, I am in pain with no one seeming to be next to me. I wouldn’t like to change the landscape out of the study circles yet because I can’t “swallow my loss”.

Follow and read topics related to the article

#Relationships #Exa #relationship #constantly #run #girlfriend #Psychologist #advice #difficult #situation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

F3 / Imola, Feature Race: crazy race, Stanek saves the honor Trident, 4th Leclerc | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.