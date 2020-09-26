Relationships Desires for sex have both decreased and increased in exceptional circumstances: “Many are afraid to touch another person”

In some relationships, there has been more time than usual for intimacy, while for many singles, the sex life has been completely on hiatus.

With coronavirus time has had a twofold effect on the desires of Finns in a relationship: some have felt more sexual desire than usual and some less than usual. It is strongly related to a person’s personality and what he or she hopes and expects from his or her relationship and sex life, says the research professor of the Population Association. Osmo Kontula.

“Teleworking, the elimination of commuting and the reduction of expenses made it possible to have more time for a relationship and sex than usual. This has had a positive effect on the desires of some couples, ”she says.

However, there are also a large number of people who long for privacy, their own space and peace, at home and outside the home. In this case, the constant presence of the spouse may have negatively affected the desires. According to Kontula, especially in families with children, more restlessness and difficulty concentrating have been experienced during the coronavirus period, which easily reduces desires.

In singles, on the other hand, a decrease in sexual desire during the coronavirus period has been clearly more common than an increase in desire. For many singles, the sex life has been completely on hiatus.

“Fatigue and worries weigh on the mind, that’s why you don’t want to. At the same time, repeated days numb. Many people are afraid to touch another person or even get to know a new person more closely, ”says Kontula about the situation of single people.

For some singles, on the other hand, the desires have increased because they haven’t been as busy as before.

“Some long for the other person’s intimacy immensely.”

The data come from the Population Union’s ongoing study, which is still unfinished, to find out the effects of the coronary virus period on the wishes of Finns.

Kontulan according to about half of married or cohabiting women experience a lack of desire quite often. The corresponding figure for men is 10 to 20 percent.

“Whether a lack of desire is a problem for these people or their relationships is another matter. Lack of desire often only starts to cause problems if the couples’ desires are very different, meaning that one clearly wants more than the other. ”

Kontula says that in every other heterosexual relationship, a man wants sex more than a woman. In one-third of relationships, sex is wanted as much, and in about 15 percent of relationships, a woman wants more.

When comparing the 1990s and 2010s, the lack of desire has increased in both women and men, according to Kontula. The number of intercourse of Finns has also decreased.

“My own interpretation is that this is related to today’s busier and more stressful lifestyle,” Kontula says.

Kontula reminds that reluctance and lack of desire are two different things. In Finnish studies, those who do not feel sexual desire at all are most often women over 65 years of age. According to Kontula, reluctance in men does not seem to be as strongly related to aging.

Because Lack of sexual desire is clearly more common in women than men; its underlying causes have been studied more in Finland specifically from the perspective of women.

According to Kontula, women have raised several different reasons in the studies. Some women have not felt desirable since having children, their own bodies have begun to feel foreign and their body image has turned negative. Everyday rushes, stress, difficulty concentrating and low self-esteem also easily affect desires.

Some women experience contraception, especially e-pills, to reduce cravings. The relationship is also of great importance, as the problems in the relationship are easily reflected in the desire for sex as well.

“There are certainly partly the same reasons behind men’s lack of desire. Erectile dysfunction can also cause you to not even dare to want it anymore. It is very individual, which affects everyone the most, ”Kontula points out.

Studies show that sexual desire is strongly associated with the happiness of a relationship. In relationships, where there is no known lack of desire at all, people are on average clearly happier than in relationships where the lack of desire is often known, Kontula says.

Cognitive psychotherapist and clinical sexologist Leena Piikoski according to sex therapy often deals specifically with the difference in desires. Help is easily sought when a person begins to suffer from his or her own lack of desire or when the difference in desires begins to cause conflicts in the relationship.

“It’s worth stopping by. The lack of desire can be explained by a current situation, such as the hectic nature of an infant’s family, illness, financial worries, the death of a loved one, or unemployment. Sometimes the reason is one that could not even be imagined to affect sex. It is good to remember that all kinds of worries affect stress hormones, which in turn can interfere with sensitive desires. ”

According to Piikoski, behind the long-standing lack of desire is often a multifaceted and complex tangle that requires more thorough dismantling.

At her reception, Piikoski has noticed that more and more women are tired of the performance-oriented nature of sex. Thus, some women do not experience such a general lack of desire, but the sex available in their own relationship is not only enthusiastic.