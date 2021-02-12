HIt has always been a thorn in the side of Enry Kissinger that government bureaucracies tend to ignore the connections between complex global political issues. Foreign Minister Maas therefore recently attracted attention when he almost casually sprinkled into the heated Nord Stream 2 debate that “Russia should not be pushed any further into the arms of China”.

The meaningful sentence was almost the same word at the Munich Security Conference in 2019; said Angela Merkel at the time. A broad public discussion of Germany’s strategic direction, in which the federal government justified its views and defended them in dialogue, has so far failed to materialize.

The latest announcement by the Defense Minister, who has fallen out of favor with the Chancellor, that she will hold parliamentary “security weeks” in the future is aimed at this shortcoming. There is enough material for discussion. There are four misconceptions in the government mantra repeated by Maas.



The author, Dr. Maximilian Terhalle, is visiting professor at King’s College, London.

First: can Russia even be “pushed” by Germany? In fact, since the turn of the millennium, Putin has taken Russia’s inability to reform itself socio-economically as a country in the 1990s and, with old KGB confidants, returned it to its pure raw material export nature. Since 2003, Russia, heavily armed with military force, has also become one-sidedly Asian, in the knowledge that China will remain fossil fuel for far longer than Europe. That was Putin’s sovereign and firm will. This has nothing to do with Germany. And if it is added that Russia is needed on terror, nuclear and environmental issues, then Russia needs the other side at least as much as China does. There is no pressure and no dependencies here, only realpolitical commonalities.

If one finishes the thread of the German government and believes, secondly, that Russia could even be detached from the unequal power alliance with China, then one would have to realize that Putin would demand something in return from Europe for his (unlikely) abandonment of China. It is questionable that this price would be affordable in view of Moscow’s revisionist ambitions. Whether the idea would therefore be an “urgent” good one could at least be disputed. Macron’s current withdrawal from his Russian rapprochement ideas should be food for thought.

Thirdly, Maas’ warning implies that a further increase in power by China is considered unpleasant, or at least that China is viewed strategically with suspicion. But the opposite is true in reality. Germany’s trade with China is the strongest in all of Europe. Every day economic growth sustains the Communist Party and helps China expand its military on a par with the entire British army every year. America’s contradiction in substance – comfortably ignored for four years in Berlin because of the riot in the White House – has already been formulated by the new American Secretary of State. America’s crucial question (to the next Federal Chancellor) will inevitably be: Why should we guarantee your nuclear security against Russia if you want to make a lot of money with our fiercest rival?

And finally: Putin was able to recognize very early on that the Federal Government actually does not want to “press” Moscow from the fact that today’s view of Berlin is still based on the views of the 1970s and 1980s – without any help on his part. As the Kremlin correctly registered, Germany still wants to “complete reconciliation with Russia”. Neither the attempted murder of Navalnyj nor the war crimes for Assad in Syria, nor the nuclear armament nor the aggressive military doctrine have dissuaded Germany from wanting to reconcile – a special German variant of the Stockholm Syndrome. The view of the Second World War recently underlined by Federal President Steinmeier, which he shares at least with the Chancellor and a former Chancellor, is the main reason why Putin has never considered the sanctions against him credible since 2014. His military revisionism has therefore not become a bit less dangerous.

Now it is taking its toll that the dialogue with America during the difficult Trump years was not conducted in a realpolitical way. Because then more politically responsible people in Berlin would understand the strategic challenge for Germany and Europe posed by China. It lies in the structural weakening of the American promise of protection for Europe because China binds America’s military power in the Pacific. In the no longer unlikely event of war in Asia, Putin would have the long-awaited opportunity to revise Europe’s map in his favor. Anyone who does not want to be a “useful idiot” would have to recognize that the new tsar should not be “pressured” to take advantage of this opportunity.