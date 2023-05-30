In recent times, those who have been giving a lot of news with their alleged sound relationship They are the reggaeton artist Bad Bunny and the model and influencer Kendall Jenner. The urban Puerto Rican star and the North American media have been a recurring theme for her “romantic” outings, but also for the gestures of selflessness that she would send when she is next to him.

Now those details would be making some sense given the possibility of a new music project that would involve Bad Bunny just with the rapper travis scott, partner of Kylie Jenner (yes, Kendall’s sister). It turns out that recently a video began to circulate on networks that would show that what would be the third music collaboration Between the Bad Rabbit and the interpreter of Trance.

The clip in question shows a group of people in a nightclub in Monaco (according to reports from the person who shared the video on TikTok). The shot would be about the recording of a music video clip where you can see Travis Scott singing, while in the background you can hear a fragment of a song in english in the voice of the Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny.

What songs Bad Bunny and Travis Scott have collaborated on.

This possible new musical union between Bad Bunny and Travis Scott has not been confirmed by the interpreter of Safaera and marmoset asked menor by Kendall Jenner’s brother-in-law, however it should not be strange since they have already appeared in two previous songs.

In 2017 Bad Bunny and Travis Scott were part of the song Know No Better from Major Lazer, which in addition to the above added Camila Cabello and Quavo. A few months later that same year the duo repeated their collaboration on the song Krippy Kush (Remix) of Farruko, which also involved rapper Nicki Minaj and Rvssian.

This is how a video leaked on social platforms would be the clue that the first great solo collaboration between Bad Bunny and Travis Scott could be approached, but also that it would be the melody where the Bad Rabbit I would sing in English already fit. All this in search of a greater internationalization of his music.

It should be noted that the 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer in 2022 stood out on YouTube, Spotify and other music and video platforms for being the one with the most views and even setting various records. Since then he announced that he would be in a presumed retirement or rest from the stage, however his “sabbatical year” has involved appearances at the Coachella Festival, Met Gala, Grammy, his well-known collaboration with Grupo Frontera, in addition to multiple “romantic outings” with Kendall Jenner.

Given this alleged leak of what would be a new musical release, they have begun to relate the alleged intentions behind their departures with the member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. And it is that the veracity of their relationship has been questioned, particularly because of how Kendall has shown himself with Bad Bunny.

Join our chat and receive more Show News